Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.64 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

