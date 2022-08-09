aWSB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $893.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $14.49 or 0.00061935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $88,556.44 and approximately $893.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
