Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AX opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.