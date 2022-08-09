Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $43.31

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $40.51. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 14,758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.