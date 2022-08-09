Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $43.31

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $40.51. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 14,758 shares trading hands.
AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
