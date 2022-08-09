B. Riley Cuts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $43.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.51% from the stock’s current price.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,531. The company has a market cap of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

