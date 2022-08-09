B. Riley Trims Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price to $116.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $74.14 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 396.3% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 253,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 202,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $8,605,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

