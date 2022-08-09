Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

