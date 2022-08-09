Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.