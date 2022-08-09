Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

