Bancreek Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $143.71. 8,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

