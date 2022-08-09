Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $126.07. 14,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

