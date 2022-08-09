Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,630 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.07. 89,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.54.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

