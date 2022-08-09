Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of U stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

