Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Down 1.6 %

AA opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.