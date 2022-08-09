Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

