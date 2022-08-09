Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $180.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

