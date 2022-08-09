Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

AMED opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $202.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.