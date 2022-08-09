Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,528 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

