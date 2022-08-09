Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,687 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

