Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Duke Realty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Duke Realty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Duke Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

DRE stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

