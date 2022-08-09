Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of NIKE worth $225,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 203,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,916. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

