Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,037,761 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.72% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,491,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 34,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,964. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

