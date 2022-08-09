Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 828,531 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.50% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $156,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

