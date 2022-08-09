Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,560,092 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.06% of Suncor Energy worth $490,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 310,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

