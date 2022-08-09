Bank of Nova Scotia Has $189.64 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $189,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $109.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,625. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

