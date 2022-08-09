Bank of Nova Scotia Has $336.37 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $336,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,627 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. 5,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

