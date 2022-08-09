Bank of Nova Scotia Has $583.79 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $583,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,215. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

