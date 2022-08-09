Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $395.03 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,186,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,027,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 58,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,296. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

