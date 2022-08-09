Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 176,036 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,036 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.86% of Canadian National Railway worth $803,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $198,767,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $225,107,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

