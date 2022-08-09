Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,126,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 2.48% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zynga by 52,419.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 3,442.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,921,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

