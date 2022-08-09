Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

