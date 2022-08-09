Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

