Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $207,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 2.3 %

Methanex stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.