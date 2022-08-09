Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 7,397 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

