Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NYSE:UPS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

