Barclays Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $64.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 48,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,077. Match Group has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

