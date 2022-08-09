Barclays Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $307.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.90 and a 200-day moving average of $261.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

