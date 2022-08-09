Barclays Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $42.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 502,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,912,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,268,000 after purchasing an additional 296,015 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 437,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

