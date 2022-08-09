Barclays Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $44.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

