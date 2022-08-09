Barclays Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $37.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.62. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,048,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 688,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 639,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

