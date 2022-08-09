Barclays Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $251.38.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.