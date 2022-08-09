Barclays Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $251.38.
Insider Activity
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
