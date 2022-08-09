Barclays Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $58.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,839. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

