Barclays Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $8.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $92,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

