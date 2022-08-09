Barclays Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.
Wayfair Price Performance
NYSE:W opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair
In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
