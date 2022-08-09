Barclays Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.