Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

ABX opened at C$20.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.02 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

