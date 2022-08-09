Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 24,671,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,380,891. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 110.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

