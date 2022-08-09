Barrington Research Trims Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Target Price to $9.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

Information Services Group Stock Down 17.2 %

III stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 284.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

