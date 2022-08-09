Barrington Research Trims Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Target Price to $9.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.
Information Services Group Stock Down 17.2 %
III stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 284.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
