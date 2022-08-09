Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.15. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 285,193 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.