BBSCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (BBS)

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BBSCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,268.36 and $11.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin Profile

BBSCoin (CRYPTO:BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

