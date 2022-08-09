Beer Money Price Up 21% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $418,405.18 and $23,933.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00068467 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

