BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $24.00. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 129,643 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

