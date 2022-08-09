Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Benson Hill Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

