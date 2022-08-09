Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Benson Hill Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
